FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on FORM. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of FormFactor stock traded down $0.39 on Thursday, hitting $41.64. 432,876 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 357,433. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. FormFactor has a 12-month low of $32.69 and a 12-month high of $51.37. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 38.92 and a beta of 1.38.

FormFactor ( NASDAQ:FORM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. FormFactor had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $205.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. FormFactor’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that FormFactor will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

In other FormFactor news, Director Rebeca Obregon-Jimenez sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total transaction of $99,864.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FORM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of FormFactor during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,102,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of FormFactor by 145.6% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of FormFactor by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 108,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,959,000 after buying an additional 34,099 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of FormFactor by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,884,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $543,349,000 after buying an additional 436,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of FormFactor by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 55,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

