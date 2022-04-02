Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Formula One Group from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Formula One Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Formula One Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.83.
Shares of FWONK traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $70.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 907,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,345,935. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.15. The company has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.46 and a beta of 1.20. Formula One Group has a 52-week low of $42.84 and a 52-week high of $70.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.
About Formula One Group (Get Rating)
Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.
