Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Formula One Group from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Formula One Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Formula One Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.83.

Shares of FWONK traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $70.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 907,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,345,935. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.15. The company has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.46 and a beta of 1.20. Formula One Group has a 52-week low of $42.84 and a 52-week high of $70.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FWONK. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Formula One Group by 222.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Formula One Group by 84.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Formula One Group during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Formula One Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Formula One Group during the 4th quarter worth about $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

