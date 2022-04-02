Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Shares Sold by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,703 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $2,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 105.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 295.6% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

FTV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Fortive in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fortive in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.53.

Shares of NYSE FTV opened at $60.63 on Friday. Fortive Co. has a 52-week low of $56.06 and a 52-week high of $79.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.31 and a 200-day moving average of $70.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.77 billion, a PE ratio of 37.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Fortive’s payout ratio is 17.28%.

Fortive announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase 20,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Fortive news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 2,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total value of $181,615.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total transaction of $37,439.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,115 shares of company stock worth $397,162 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

