Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group restated a positive rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fortress Biotech from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.30.

NASDAQ FBIO opened at $1.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Fortress Biotech has a 52-week low of $1.23 and a 52-week high of $6.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.47. The firm has a market cap of $146.30 million, a P/E ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 2.32.

Fortress Biotech ( NASDAQ:FBIO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.46). Fortress Biotech had a negative return on equity of 27.53% and a negative net margin of 94.06%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fortress Biotech will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Fortress Biotech in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $177,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Fortress Biotech by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 234,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 47,141 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech during the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 187,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 35,117 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 177,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 7,108 shares during the period. 30.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortress Biotech, Inc engages in the manufacture and commercialization of novel pharmaceutical products and product candidates. It operates through the following Dermatology Product Sales and Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Product Development segments. Its products include Ximino, Targadox, Exelderm, Ceracade, and Luxamend.

