Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD) Short Interest Update

Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 158,900 shares, a decline of 16.2% from the February 28th total of 189,600 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 65,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grassi Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Forward Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,450,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Forward Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Forward Industries during the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Forward Industries by 29.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,325 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 5,502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Forward Industries in a report on Saturday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Forward Industries stock opened at $1.76 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.84. The company has a market cap of $17.71 million, a PE ratio of -35.20 and a beta of 0.78. Forward Industries has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $3.68.

Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The textile maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.61 million for the quarter. Forward Industries had a negative return on equity of 6.66% and a negative net margin of 1.21%.

Forward Industries Company Profile

Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions primarily for handheld electronic devices. The company operates in three segments: OEM Distribution, Retail Distribution, and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS devices, tablets, and firearms.

