FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.20

Shares of FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.20 and traded as high as $6.22. FreightCar America shares last traded at $5.91, with a volume of 111,859 shares traded.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RAIL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FreightCar America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 19th. StockNews.com upgraded FreightCar America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th.

The company has a market cap of $104.95 million, a PE ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 2.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.21.

FreightCar America ( NASDAQ:RAIL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The transportation company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. FreightCar America had a negative return on equity of 3,048.14% and a negative net margin of 19.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.41) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FreightCar America, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of FreightCar America by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 90,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 3,177 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in FreightCar America by 246.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 6,381 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in FreightCar America by 293.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,779 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 6,549 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in FreightCar America by 85.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 7,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in FreightCar America in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 73.42% of the company’s stock.

FreightCar America Company Profile (NASDAQ:RAIL)

FreightCar America, Inc engages in the manufacture of railcars and railcar components. It operates through the Manufacturing and Corporate and Other segments. The Manufacturing segment includes new railcar manufacturing, used railcar sales, railcar leasing and major railcar rebuilds. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on the sales of parts.

