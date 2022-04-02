Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) Shares Gap Down to $7.55

Shares of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.55, but opened at $7.31. Full Truck Alliance shares last traded at $6.96, with a volume of 74,889 shares trading hands.

Separately, Citigroup cut their price target on Full Truck Alliance from $16.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.91 and a 200 day moving average of $11.04.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YMM. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Full Truck Alliance in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Full Truck Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the second quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the second quarter valued at approximately $350,000. 10.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Full Truck Alliance Company Profile (NYSE:YMM)

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services.

