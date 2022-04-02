Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) Shares Gap Down to $7.55

Shares of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.55, but opened at $7.31. Full Truck Alliance shares last traded at $6.96, with a volume of 74,889 shares trading hands.
Separately, Citigroup cut their price target on Full Truck Alliance from $16.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.91 and a 200 day moving average of $11.04.
Full Truck Alliance Company Profile (NYSE:YMM)
Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services.
