Fuse Science (OTCMKTS:DROP) & Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Critical Analysis

Fuse Science (OTCMKTS:DROP – Get Rating) and Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.9% of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico shares are held by institutional investors. 7.2% of Fuse Science shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Fuse Science and Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fuse Science N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico $937.87 million 8.95 $294.00 million $5.66 28.94

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has higher revenue and earnings than Fuse Science.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Fuse Science and Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fuse Science 0 0 0 0 N/A Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico 1 3 3 0 2.29

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a consensus target price of $147.67, suggesting a potential downside of 9.85%. Given Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico is more favorable than Fuse Science.

Volatility & Risk

Fuse Science has a beta of 0.01, indicating that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Fuse Science and Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fuse Science N/A N/A N/A Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico 31.77% 28.06% 11.46%

Summary

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico beats Fuse Science on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fuse Science (Get Rating)

Fuse Science, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of SkyPorts drone support technology. The firm also develops XTRAX remote monitoring system, which mesures the production of solar and other renewable energy systems for transmission of the data via cellular and radio frequency network and potentially via microwave transmission network or satellite or in conjunction with solar system installations. The company was founded by Adam Adler and Aitan Zacharin on September 21, 1988 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (Get Rating)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico SAB de CV engages in the operation of a international airports in Mexico and Jamaica. It operates through the following segments: Guadalajara, Tijuana, Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, Montego Bay, Hermosillo, Bajío, and Other Airports. The company was founded on May 28, 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.

