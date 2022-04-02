FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Country Garden Holdings Company Limited Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:CTRYY)

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Country Garden in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Cheung now forecasts that the company will earn $4.73 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.81. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Country Garden’s FY2024 earnings at $4.84 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Country Garden from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

CTRYY stock opened at $18.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.56 and a 200-day moving average of $21.61. Country Garden has a 12-month low of $12.10 and a 12-month high of $32.84.

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests, develops, and constructs real estate properties primarily in Mainland China. The company operates through two segments, Property Development and Construction. It develops residential projects, such as townhouses and condos; and car-parks and retail shops.

