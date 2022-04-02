FY2022 EPS Estimates for MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. Boosted by DA Davidson (NASDAQ:MOFG)

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 30th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.61 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.60. DA Davidson also issued estimates for MidWestOne Financial Group’s FY2023 earnings at $3.81 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MOFG. StockNews.com lowered shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

MOFG opened at $33.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.75 and its 200 day moving average is $31.76. MidWestOne Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $27.08 and a fifty-two week high of $34.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $522.92 million, a P/E ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.95.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group had a net margin of 31.70% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The company had revenue of $50.05 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 350,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,345,000 after purchasing an additional 29,488 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 5.7% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 320,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,681,000 after purchasing an additional 17,206 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 286,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 260,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,429,000 after purchasing an additional 4,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 244,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,916,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.237 dividend. This is an increase from MidWestOne Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.74%.

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. It offers deposit products, such as noninterest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and time deposits.

