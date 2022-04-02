FY2022 EPS Estimates for PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Lifted by Analyst

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PacWest Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 30th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now expects that the financial services provider will earn $4.89 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.68. DA Davidson also issued estimates for PacWest Bancorp’s FY2023 earnings at $5.33 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PACW. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

NASDAQ PACW opened at $42.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.58. PacWest Bancorp has a 12 month low of $35.71 and a 12 month high of $51.81. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.38.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $357.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.96 million. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 44.87% and a return on equity of 15.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 19.61%.

In other news, EVP Bryan M. Corsini sold 1,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.85, for a total transaction of $54,501.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. River Oaks Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,268,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $99,414,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $49,491,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in PacWest Bancorp by 215.6% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,287,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,364,000 after acquiring an additional 879,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $36,103,000. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

