FY2022 EPS Estimates for Preferred Bank Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for Preferred Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 30th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $7.24 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.82.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Preferred Bank from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Preferred Bank from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Preferred Bank in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Preferred Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.50.

Shares of Preferred Bank stock opened at $72.94 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.29. Preferred Bank has a one year low of $57.27 and a one year high of $81.97.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $51.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.61 million. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 43.53% and a return on equity of 16.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.79%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Preferred Bank during the third quarter worth $60,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Preferred Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

