FY2022 EPS Estimates for ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) Boosted by Analyst

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ServisFirst Bancshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 30th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $4.42 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.23. DA Davidson also issued estimates for ServisFirst Bancshares’ FY2023 earnings at $5.00 EPS.

Get ServisFirst Bancshares alerts:

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $108.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.08 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 46.19% and a return on equity of 19.22%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock opened at $95.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.85. ServisFirst Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $58.95 and a fifty-two week high of $97.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SFBS. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 15.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 80,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after acquiring an additional 10,667 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the second quarter worth $1,487,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 33.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 215,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,659,000 after purchasing an additional 54,092 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 46.2% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 30.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 49,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,859,000 after purchasing an additional 11,691 shares in the last quarter. 61.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 24.08%.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, such as seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.