FY2023 EPS Estimates for Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) Increased by DA Davidson

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2023 earnings estimates for Eagle Bancorp Montana in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 30th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $3.28 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.20.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EBMT. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eagle Bancorp Montana in a report on Saturday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of EBMT stock opened at $22.21 on Thursday. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a twelve month low of $21.62 and a twelve month high of $25.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.30). Eagle Bancorp Montana had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $21.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.00 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.15%.

In related news, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total transaction of $224,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EBMT. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 197.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,148 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 274.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,639 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 4,132 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,996 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Bancorp Montana during the 3rd quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,298 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.33% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of loan and deposit services. It focuses on residential mortgage loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, commercial business loans, agricultural loans, and second mortgage and home equity loan products. The company was founded on October 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Helena, MT.

