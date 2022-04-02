FY2023 EPS Estimates for WSFS Financial Co. Boosted by DA Davidson (NASDAQ:WSFS)

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of WSFS Financial in a report issued on Wednesday, March 30th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $4.60 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.15.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on WSFS. StockNews.com assumed coverage on WSFS Financial in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

WSFS Financial stock opened at $45.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. WSFS Financial has a 52 week low of $42.58 and a 52 week high of $56.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.63.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.29. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 42.29%. The firm had revenue of $108.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.14%.

In other news, Director Francis J. Leto sold 18,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.49, for a total value of $977,280.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Francis J. Leto sold 1,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total value of $53,146.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,319 shares of company stock valued at $1,358,781 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WSFS. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in WSFS Financial by 0.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 25,362 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,301,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD boosted its stake in WSFS Financial by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 36,715 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,840,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in WSFS Financial by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 68,550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,436,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in WSFS Financial by 3.4% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,805 shares of the bank’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in WSFS Financial by 8.5% during the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

