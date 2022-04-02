G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.200-$4.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.560. The company issued revenue guidance of $3 billion-$3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.88 billion.G-III Apparel Group also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.500-$0.600 EPS.

NASDAQ GIII opened at $27.45 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.15. G-III Apparel Group has a 1-year low of $22.50 and a 1-year high of $35.80.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The textile maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $748.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.17 million. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 7.25%. The company’s revenue was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GIII shares. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com raised G-III Apparel Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, G-III Apparel Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.00.

In other G-III Apparel Group news, CFO Neal Nackman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total value of $435,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Sammy Aaron sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.82, for a total value of $1,789,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $321,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 66.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,943 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 7,980 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 116.5% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,614 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 21,857 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 47,702 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in G-III Apparel Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,615 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

