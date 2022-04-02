G Squared Ascend I Inc. (NYSE:GSQD) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

G Squared Ascend I Inc. (NYSE:GSQD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 413,900 shares, a decline of 20.4% from the February 28th total of 520,200 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 83,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.

GSQD stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.84. The company had a trading volume of 19,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,913. G Squared Ascend I has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $10.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.87.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Iron Park Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in G Squared Ascend I in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,172,000. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in G Squared Ascend I in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,754,000. RPO LLC bought a new stake in G Squared Ascend I in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,115,000. Oribel Capital Management LP lifted its position in G Squared Ascend I by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 249,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 45,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in G Squared Ascend I in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,650,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.80% of the company’s stock.

G Squared Ascend I Inc focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

