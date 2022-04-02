Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) PT Lowered to $2.20

Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $2.80 to $2.20 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 313.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on GAU. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Galiano Gold from C$2.00 to C$1.75 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Galiano Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Galiano Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.10.

Shares of GAU opened at $0.53 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.71. The firm has a market cap of $119.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.86.

Galiano Gold ( NYSEMKT:GAU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.42). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Galiano Gold will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Galiano Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Galiano Gold by 159.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 63,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 38,813 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Galiano Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Galiano Gold by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 139,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 52,221 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Galiano Gold by 498.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 149,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 124,669 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.62% of the company’s stock.

About Galiano Gold

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. It also holds interests in the ABG Mali property with four gold exploration licenses covering approximately 167 km located on the Senegal Mali shear zone.

