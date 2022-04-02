GAP (NYSE:GPS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on GPS. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on GAP from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays downgraded GAP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded GAP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America downgraded GAP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on GAP from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.51.

GPS opened at $13.52 on Thursday. GAP has a one year low of $13.12 and a one year high of $37.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.34 and its 200-day moving average is $18.84. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.72.

GAP ( NYSE:GPS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.12. GAP had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 1.54%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. GAP’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GAP will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GPS. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in shares of GAP by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 24,490,528 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $432,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,050 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in GAP by 600.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 899,727 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $15,877,000 after purchasing an additional 771,230 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion grew its holdings in GAP by 25.4% during the third quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 3,291,252 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $74,718,000 after purchasing an additional 666,301 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in GAP by 74.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,047,636 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $23,781,000 after acquiring an additional 447,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in GAP by 1,723.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 251,986 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,597,000 after acquiring an additional 238,165 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.29% of the company’s stock.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

