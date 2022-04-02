Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $650.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GBERY shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Geberit from CHF 680 to CHF 650 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Geberit from CHF 565 to CHF 650 in a research note on Friday, January 14th.

OTCMKTS GBERY opened at $61.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.75. Geberit has a 52 week low of $58.08 and a 52 week high of $84.67.

Geberit AG engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of sanitary products and systems for the residential and industrial construction industry. It offers installation and flushing systems such as installation systems, cisterns and mechanisms; bathroom system such as bathroom ceramics and furniture, showers and bathtubs, taps and controls, and shower toilets; and piping systems such as building drainage and supply systems.

