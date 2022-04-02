Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,920,000 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the February 28th total of 2,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of GNPX traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $2.23. 208,615 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,253,813. The firm has a market cap of $106.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.19 and a beta of -0.85. Genprex has a 12 month low of $1.17 and a 12 month high of $4.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.11.

Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Genprex will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Genprex by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 903,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 288,345 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Genprex by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 578,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 39,333 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Genprex by 279.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 481,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 354,669 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Genprex in the third quarter worth $1,098,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Genprex by 4.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 375,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 16,580 shares in the last quarter. 12.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genprex, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company, which engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer and diabetes. The company’s lead product candidate is REQORSA immunogene therapy drug for non-small cell lung cancer. Its other technologies include GPX-002 gene therapy for diabetes, and ONCOPREX nanoparticle delivery system.

