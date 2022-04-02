Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,920,000 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the February 28th total of 2,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of GNPX traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $2.23. 208,615 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,253,813. The firm has a market cap of $106.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.19 and a beta of -0.85. Genprex has a 12 month low of $1.17 and a 12 month high of $4.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.11.
Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Genprex will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.
Genprex Company Profile (Get Rating)
Genprex, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company, which engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer and diabetes. The company’s lead product candidate is REQORSA immunogene therapy drug for non-small cell lung cancer. Its other technologies include GPX-002 gene therapy for diabetes, and ONCOPREX nanoparticle delivery system.
