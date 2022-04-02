George Weston Limited (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) Short Interest Up 24.4% in March

George Weston Limited (OTCMKTS:WNGRF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,000 shares, an increase of 24.4% from the February 28th total of 59,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 27.4 days.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WNGRF shares. TD Securities lifted their price target on George Weston from C$175.00 to C$185.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on George Weston from C$167.00 to C$174.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on George Weston from C$162.00 to C$165.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on George Weston from C$175.00 to C$171.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.17.

WNGRF opened at $124.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $114.47 and its 200-day moving average is $111.51. George Weston has a 1-year low of $87.92 and a 1-year high of $124.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.88 and a beta of 0.54.

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

