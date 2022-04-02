German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised German American Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

GABC stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $38.11. The company had a trading volume of 54,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,955. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.66. German American Bancorp has a 1-year low of $34.30 and a 1-year high of $47.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

German American Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GABC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73. The company had revenue of $55.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.70 million. German American Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 36.61%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that German American Bancorp will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas W. Seger acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.93 per share, for a total transaction of $295,440.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 8,175 shares of company stock worth $302,451. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in German American Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in German American Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in German American Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in German American Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in German American Bancorp by 93.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.03% of the company’s stock.

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

