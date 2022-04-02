German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised German American Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.
GABC stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $38.11. The company had a trading volume of 54,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,955. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.66. German American Bancorp has a 1-year low of $34.30 and a 1-year high of $47.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.
In other news, Director Thomas W. Seger acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.93 per share, for a total transaction of $295,440.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 8,175 shares of company stock worth $302,451. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in German American Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in German American Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in German American Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in German American Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in German American Bancorp by 93.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.03% of the company’s stock.
German American Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)
German American Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.
