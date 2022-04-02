Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.
Shares of GILT traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.99. The company had a trading volume of 226,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,384. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.06. Gilat Satellite Networks has a one year low of $6.58 and a one year high of $11.27. The company has a market capitalization of $508.29 million, a PE ratio of -179.76 and a beta of 0.22.
Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gilat Satellite Networks had a positive return on equity of 0.41% and a negative net margin of 1.22%. The company had revenue of $67.27 million for the quarter.
Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions and services in Israel and internationally. It operates through Fixed Networks, Mobility Solutions, and Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects segments. The company offers end-to-end VSAT network, including VSAT terminals and a network management system, as well as SkyEdge IV and SkyEdge II-c platforms; and satellite-on-the-move terminals for air, sea, and land platforms.
