Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) will announce earnings of $0.60 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gildan Activewear’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.63 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.56. Gildan Activewear posted earnings per share of $0.48 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will report full-year earnings of $2.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $2.94. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $3.29. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Gildan Activewear.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $784.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.18 million. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 29.59% and a net margin of 20.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GIL. Zacks Investment Research raised Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gildan Activewear in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Gildan Activewear from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Gildan Activewear from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Gildan Activewear from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.45.

Shares of GIL opened at $36.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 3.12. Gildan Activewear has a one year low of $31.23 and a one year high of $43.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.61 and its 200-day moving average is $39.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.169 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a boost from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is 22.08%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Gildan Activewear during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,805,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in Gildan Activewear during the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gildan Activewear during the 4th quarter valued at about $298,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 230.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 958,375 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $40,625,000 after buying an additional 668,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 62,789 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after buying an additional 27,377 shares during the last quarter. 76.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gildan Activewear, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, Alstyle, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, GOLD TOE, Anvil, Secret, Silks, and Peds.

