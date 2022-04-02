Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) Price Target Cut to C$64.00

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL – Get Rating) (NYSE:GIL) had its target price cut by National Bankshares from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Desjardins boosted their target price on Gildan Activewear from C$59.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Gildan Activewear from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Gildan Activewear in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. They set a buy rating and a C$51.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$54.11.

Shares of GIL stock opened at C$45.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.10, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 3.12. Gildan Activewear has a fifty-two week low of C$39.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$55.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$48.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$49.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.215 dividend. This is a boost from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.02%.

In other news, Director Glenn J. Chamandy sold 42,759 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$47.61, for a total value of C$2,035,892.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 246,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$11,729,083.30.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

