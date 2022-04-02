Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $5.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Ginkgo Bioworks platform is enabling biotechnology applications across diverse markets, from food and agriculture to industrial chemicals to pharmaceuticals. Ginkgo Bioworks, formerly known as Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Get Ginkgo Bioworks alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DNA. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James set a $14.50 price objective on Ginkgo Bioworks and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen initiated coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America reissued a neutral rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ginkgo Bioworks presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.25.

NYSE DNA opened at $4.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 20.01 and a current ratio of 20.05. Ginkgo Bioworks has a 52 week low of $2.62 and a 52 week high of $15.86.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.95). Analysts anticipate that Ginkgo Bioworks will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Ginkgo Bioworks by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks in the third quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks in the third quarter valued at about $116,000.

Ginkgo Bioworks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ginkgo Bioworks platform is enabling biotechnology applications across diverse markets, from food and agriculture to industrial chemicals to pharmaceuticals. Ginkgo Bioworks, formerly known as Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ginkgo Bioworks (DNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.