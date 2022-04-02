Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) PT Lowered to $6.00 at BTIG Research

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at BTIG Research from $12.00 to $6.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 42.86% from the company’s previous close.

DNA has been the topic of several other research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James set a $14.50 price target on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.25.

Get Ginkgo Bioworks alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DNA opened at $4.20 on Thursday. Ginkgo Bioworks has a 52 week low of $2.62 and a 52 week high of $15.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 20.01 and a current ratio of 20.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.37 and its 200-day moving average is $8.60.

Ginkgo Bioworks ( NYSE:DNA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.95). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ginkgo Bioworks will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DNA. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,511,109,000. General Atlantic L.P. bought a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,331,539,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,054,722,000. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $912,171,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Ginkgo Bioworks by 85.9% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 43,180,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,833,000 after purchasing an additional 19,949,965 shares in the last quarter.

About Ginkgo Bioworks (Get Rating)

Ginkgo Bioworks platform is enabling biotechnology applications across diverse markets, from food and agriculture to industrial chemicals to pharmaceuticals. Ginkgo Bioworks, formerly known as Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.