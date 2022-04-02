Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Global Partners (NYSE:GLP – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the energy company’s stock.

GLP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Global Partners from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Global Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Global Partners stock opened at $27.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.27. Global Partners has a 52 week low of $19.45 and a 52 week high of $28.91. The firm has a market cap of $922.76 million, a P/E ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.29.

Global Partners ( NYSE:GLP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The energy company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.25. Global Partners had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 0.46%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Global Partners will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLP. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Global Partners by 78.6% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,125 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global Partners by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,009 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $332,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $900,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Global Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000.

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states, Mid-Atlantic region, and New York.

