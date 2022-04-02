Globalstar (NYSE:GSAT) Shares Gap Down to $1.52

Shares of Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE:GSAT – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.52, but opened at $1.47. Globalstar shares last traded at $1.47, with a volume of 10,223 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Globalstar in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Globalstar Company Profile (NYSE:GSAT)

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment at industrial, commercial, and residential sites, as well as rural villages and ships; and data modem services and equipment.

