Gold Poker Price Hits $0.0005 on Major Exchanges (GPKR)

Gold Poker (GPKR) traded 85.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 2nd. One Gold Poker coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Gold Poker has a market capitalization of $2,451.75 and $3.00 worth of Gold Poker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Gold Poker has traded up 4.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002147 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.70 or 0.00048716 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,493.98 or 0.07497159 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,625.28 or 1.00045687 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.73 or 0.00055209 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.05 or 0.00047310 BTC.

Gold Poker Coin Profile

Gold Poker’s total supply is 6,061,849 coins and its circulating supply is 5,260,826 coins. Gold Poker’s official website is gold-poker.com . Gold Poker’s official Twitter account is @GoldPokercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gold Poker is a decentralized open-source cryptocurrency focused on instant private transactions with near-zero transaction fees. The online poker industry is relatively young, and Gold Poker team’s focal point is to overwhelmingly witness an uptick in interactivity between cryptocurrency and the online poker industry. “

Buying and Selling Gold Poker

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gold Poker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gold Poker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gold Poker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

