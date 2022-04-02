Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gold Resource Corporation is a mining company focused on production and pursuing development of select, high-grade gold and silver projects that feature low operation costs and produce high returns on capital. The Company has 100% interest in four potential high-grade gold and silver properties in Mexico’s southern state of Oaxaca. The Company has an interest in four properties, the El Aguila property, the Las Margaritas property, the El Rey property and the Solaga property. All of these properties are in the exploration stage and have no probable reserves. The company is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $5.75 price target (up previously from $5.50) on shares of Gold Resource in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

Shares of Gold Resource stock opened at $2.38 on Wednesday. Gold Resource has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $3.11. The firm has a market cap of $210.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80 and a beta of 1.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Gold Resource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GORO. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Gold Resource in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Gold Resource by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 111,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 7,888 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Gold Resource by 17.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 120,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 18,134 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Gold Resource in the second quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Gold Resource by 571.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 517,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 440,413 shares during the period. 32.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gold Resource Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver projects in Mexico and the United States. The company also explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Back Forty project covering approximately 1,304 hectares located in Menominee county, Michigan.

