Goldcoin (GLC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $3,459.00

Goldcoin (GLC) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. During the last seven days, Goldcoin has traded down 13.1% against the US dollar. One Goldcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000217 BTC on exchanges. Goldcoin has a market cap of $4.38 million and $3,459.00 worth of Goldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.36 or 0.00271019 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00013031 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001203 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001417 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000440 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001405 BTC.

Goldcoin Coin Profile

Goldcoin (GLC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 15th, 2013. Goldcoin’s total supply is 43,944,849 coins and its circulating supply is 43,681,422 coins. Goldcoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Goldcoin’s official website is www.goldcoin.org . The official message board for Goldcoin is www.goldcointalk.org . The Reddit community for Goldcoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “GoldCoin (GLD) is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency – With large vibrant support, trading communities, real world appeal and an extremely devoted development team, GoldCoin is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency. Block time + difficulty changes depending on the height of the block chain along with demarcated block rewards. The GoldCoin team have implemented Golden River – a method to adjust the block time each block to counteract large swings in hashing power pointed at the network – this method is smoother than than the Kimoto Gravity well meaning block times are more closely regulated. “

Goldcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Goldcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Goldcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

