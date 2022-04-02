Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.40.

GDEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Golden Entertainment in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Golden Entertainment from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golden Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Macquarie raised their target price on Golden Entertainment from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ GDEN traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $59.24. 378,118 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 396,245. Golden Entertainment has a 12 month low of $27.03 and a 12 month high of $59.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.22.

Golden Entertainment ( NASDAQ:GDEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.07). Golden Entertainment had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 54.07%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Golden Entertainment will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Stephen Arcana sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.83, for a total transaction of $932,110.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Blake L. Sartini sold 168,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.79, for a total transaction of $9,548,045.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 860,129 shares of company stock valued at $42,409,156 over the last quarter. Insiders own 41.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GDEN. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 499.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 912,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,819,000 after buying an additional 760,619 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Golden Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth $30,870,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,625,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,111,000 after purchasing an additional 279,692 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 1,435.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 165,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,132,000 after buying an additional 154,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $6,330,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Maryland Casino Resort, and Distributed Gaming. The Nevada Casino Resorts segment comprises of destination casino resort properties that include various food and beverage outlets, entertainment venues, and other amenities.

