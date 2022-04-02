Golden Goose (GOLD) Reaches Market Cap of $148,921.80

Golden Goose (GOLD) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. Golden Goose has a market cap of $148,921.80 and approximately $27,362.00 worth of Golden Goose was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Golden Goose has traded 3.1% higher against the dollar. One Golden Goose coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Golden Goose alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002173 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.23 or 0.00050451 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,459.05 or 0.07512901 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,002.59 or 0.99915495 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.26 or 0.00046174 BTC.

Golden Goose Coin Profile

Golden Goose launched on December 30th, 2020. Golden Goose’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 165,994,209 coins. Golden Goose’s official Twitter account is @GoldenGooseNews

According to CryptoCompare, “Golden Goose is a cryptocurrency mining center and global cryptocurrency exchange platform using Paraguay's cheap and clean electricity. “

Buying and Selling Golden Goose

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golden Goose directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Golden Goose should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Golden Goose using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Golden Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Golden Goose and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.