GoNetwork (GOT) Price Reaches $0.0015 on Top Exchanges

GoNetwork (GOT) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 2nd. GoNetwork has a total market cap of $107,975.30 and approximately $23,677.00 worth of GoNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GoNetwork coin can now be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, GoNetwork has traded up 10.7% against the U.S. dollar.

GoNetwork Coin Profile

GoNetwork is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. GoNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 71,994,620 coins. GoNetwork’s official Twitter account is @gonetwork_co and its Facebook page is accessible here . GoNetwork’s official website is gonetwork.co/index.html

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

GoNetwork Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoNetwork directly using U.S. dollars.

