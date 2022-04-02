Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on GT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Nomura raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Nomura Instinet raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.71.

GT stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.20. The company had a trading volume of 4,420,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,309,733. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.09. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 12 month low of $11.64 and a 12 month high of $24.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 2.00.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber ( NASDAQ:GT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.25. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GT. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 42,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 12,247 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 48,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC raised its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 48,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 969.1% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,608,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458,349 shares during the period. Finally, Bienville Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 3rd quarter valued at about $513,000. Institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

About Goodyear Tire & Rubber

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving equipment, and mining and industrial equipment under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

