Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $105.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Berenberg Bank cut Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.80.

Shares of Grand Canyon Education stock traded up $1.95 during trading on Thursday, reaching $99.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 283,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,372. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.31. Grand Canyon Education has a 1-year low of $70.00 and a 1-year high of $115.96. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.49.

Grand Canyon Education ( NASDAQ:LOPE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.01). Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 29.04% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The company had revenue of $251.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Grand Canyon Education news, insider Kathy J. Claypatch sold 800 shares of Grand Canyon Education stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.16, for a total value of $73,728.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Grand Canyon Education by 25.0% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 52,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,578,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,841,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 132,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the period. 91.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

