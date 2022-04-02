Grand City Properties (OTCMKTS:GRNNF) Downgraded to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Grand City Properties (OTCMKTS:GRNNF – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GRNNF opened at $20.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.95. Grand City Properties has a 12-month low of $19.85 and a 12-month high of $29.00.

About Grand City Properties (Get Rating)

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

