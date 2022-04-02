Grand City Properties (OTCMKTS:GRNNF) Downgraded to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Grand City Properties (OTCMKTS:GRNNF – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:GRNNF opened at $20.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.95. Grand City Properties has a 12-month low of $19.85 and a 12-month high of $29.00.
About Grand City Properties (Get Rating)
