Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lowered Graphic Packaging from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Graphic Packaging from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Graphic Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Graphic Packaging from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Graphic Packaging has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.16.
Graphic Packaging stock opened at $20.63 on Thursday. Graphic Packaging has a 52 week low of $16.94 and a 52 week high of $21.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.90, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.11.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 9.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,059,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,166,000 after purchasing an additional 93,334 shares during the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the third quarter valued at approximately $666,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 6.0% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 148,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after acquiring an additional 8,334 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 681,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,293,000 after acquiring an additional 17,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 5.4% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 234,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,453,000 after acquiring an additional 11,992 shares in the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Graphic Packaging
Graphic Packaging Holding Co engages in the provision of paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, Europe Paperboard Packaging, and Corporate and Other.
