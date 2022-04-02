Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lowered Graphic Packaging from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Graphic Packaging from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Graphic Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Graphic Packaging from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Graphic Packaging has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.16.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

Graphic Packaging stock opened at $20.63 on Thursday. Graphic Packaging has a 52 week low of $16.94 and a 52 week high of $21.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.90, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.11.

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 2.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 9.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,059,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,166,000 after purchasing an additional 93,334 shares during the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the third quarter valued at approximately $666,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 6.0% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 148,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after acquiring an additional 8,334 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 681,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,293,000 after acquiring an additional 17,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 5.4% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 234,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,453,000 after acquiring an additional 11,992 shares in the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Graphic Packaging (Get Rating)

Graphic Packaging Holding Co engages in the provision of paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, Europe Paperboard Packaging, and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.