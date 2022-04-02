Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. Buys 149 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,515 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for about 2.1% of Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dempze Nancy E grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.3% in the third quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 20,226 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,422,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.2% in the third quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 4,971 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.4% in the third quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 4,310 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 8.5% in the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 777 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connolly Sarah T. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.6% in the third quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 11,181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

DIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Moffett Nathanson cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $227.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.72.

In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total transaction of $1,586,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $29,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 38,436 shares of company stock valued at $5,917,168. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $137.00 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $128.38 and a fifty-two week high of $191.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $249.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.17.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walt Disney (Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.