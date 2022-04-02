Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities research analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $3.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective points to a potential upside of 147.93% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Graybug Vision from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Graybug Vision in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Graybug Vision in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.95.

NASDAQ:GRAY opened at $1.21 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.19. The company has a market capitalization of $25.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 3.07. Graybug Vision has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $7.06.

Graybug Vision ( NASDAQ:GRAY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.04). As a group, analysts expect that Graybug Vision will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Johnson & Johnson purchased a new stake in Graybug Vision during the 3rd quarter valued at about $164,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Graybug Vision during the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Graybug Vision by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 14,525 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Graybug Vision during the 4th quarter valued at about $158,000. 52.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Graybug Vision Company Profile

Graybug Vision, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. The company's lead product candidate is GB-102, an intravitreal injection of a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib that is in Phase I/IIa and IIb clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat diabetic macular edema.

