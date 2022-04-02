Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL – Get Rating) (TSE:GPR) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1.00.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GPL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Great Panther Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price target (down previously from $2.25) on shares of Great Panther Mining in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPL. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Great Panther Mining by 393.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 126,981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 101,251 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Great Panther Mining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Great Panther Mining by 667.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 234,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 203,546 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Great Panther Mining by 16.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 444,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 63,106 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Great Panther Mining by 290.6% during the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 810,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 603,000 shares during the period. 14.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GPL opened at $0.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $92.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 1.73. Great Panther Mining has a 12-month low of $0.16 and a 12-month high of $0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL – Get Rating) (TSE:GPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $42.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.40 million. Great Panther Mining had a negative net margin of 7.00% and a negative return on equity of 18.44%. Equities analysts forecast that Great Panther Mining will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Great Panther Mining Ltd. engages in the mining and exploration of precious materials. It operates through the following segments: Operations; Coricancha, Exploration, and Corporate. The Operations segment involves in the Tucano, the GMC, and Topia mining operations. The Coricancha segment focuses in the gold-silver-copper-lead-zinc mining in central Andes of Peru.

