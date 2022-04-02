Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GRBK. Zacks Investment Research raised Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Green Brick Partners in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Green Brick Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $26.50 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Shares of GRBK stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.03. 505,961 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 505,398. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 7.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.47. Green Brick Partners has a twelve month low of $19.67 and a twelve month high of $32.25.

Green Brick Partners ( NASDAQ:GRBK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 25.09% and a net margin of 13.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Analysts forecast that Green Brick Partners will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRBK. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 114.1% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 117,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after purchasing an additional 16,810 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 193.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 326,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,895,000 after purchasing an additional 215,070 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

About Green Brick Partners (Get Rating)

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates through Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development segments. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods, and master planned communities.

