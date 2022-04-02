Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) Given New $2.00 Price Target at Cowen

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Cowen from $5.00 to $2.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on GNLN. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on Greenlane from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Greenlane from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a speculative buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Greenlane from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Greenlane from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3.26.
Greenlane stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.53. 4,195,953 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,965,516. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.59 and its 200-day moving average is $1.25. Greenlane has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $6.30. The stock has a market cap of $54.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
About Greenlane (Get Rating)
Greenlane Holdings, Inc distributes and supplies vaporization products and accessories for vape shops and dispensaries. The firm offers packaging, rolling papers, grinders, glass products, and smoking accessories. The company was founded by Aaron LoCascio and Adam Schoenfeld in 2005 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.
