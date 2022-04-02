Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) Given New $2.00 Price Target at Cowen

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Cowen from $5.00 to $2.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on GNLN. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on Greenlane from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Greenlane from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a speculative buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Greenlane from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Greenlane from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3.26.

Greenlane stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.53. 4,195,953 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,965,516. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.59 and its 200-day moving average is $1.25. Greenlane has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $6.30. The stock has a market cap of $54.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GNLN. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Greenlane by 239.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 22,278 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Greenlane by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 165,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 12,995 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Greenlane by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 5,417 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Greenlane by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 6,678 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Greenlane by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 34,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 9,260 shares during the period. 16.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distributes and supplies vaporization products and accessories for vape shops and dispensaries. The firm offers packaging, rolling papers, grinders, glass products, and smoking accessories. The company was founded by Aaron LoCascio and Adam Schoenfeld in 2005 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

