Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Acquires 211 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SRE. Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sempra by 1.1% during the third quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sempra by 3.9% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sempra by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sempra by 7.1% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sempra by 54.8% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SRE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sempra in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Sempra from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Sempra from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Sempra from $151.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Sempra from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.57.

In other Sempra news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 30,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total value of $4,996,035.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.45, for a total transaction of $369,647.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 34,263 shares of company stock valued at $5,488,335. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Sempra stock traded up $2.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $170.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,049,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,833,028. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $54.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.99. Sempra has a 1-year low of $119.56 and a 1-year high of $170.59.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 11.14%. Sempra’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Sempra will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $1.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. This is a positive change from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 111.44%.

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

