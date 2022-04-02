Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Simon Property Group in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in Simon Property Group by 127.7% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group raised its position in Simon Property Group by 100.0% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 46.9% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

NYSE:SPG traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $133.00. 1,572,770 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,218,656. The company has a fifty day moving average of $137.66 and a 200 day moving average of $146.24. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.30 and a 12 month high of $171.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.51.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 43.97% and a return on equity of 58.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 96.49%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SPG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $190.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.47.

About Simon Property Group (Get Rating)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.