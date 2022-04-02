Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 282 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 42 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Schubert & Co acquired a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in Tesla in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 40.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,160.85, for a total value of $1,276,935.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,026.75, for a total value of $1,283,437.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,921 shares of company stock worth $62,411,803. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $6.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,084.59. The company had a trading volume of 18,087,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,945,406. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $900.89 and a 200 day moving average of $955.24. The company has a market cap of $1.09 trillion, a P/E ratio of 221.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 2.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $546.98 and a 1 year high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.37. Tesla had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.25%. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $980.00 to $900.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Tesla from $950.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Tesla from $1,080.00 to $1,103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Tesla from $725.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,313.00 target price (up from $1,010.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $935.68.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

