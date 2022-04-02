Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Takes $216,000 Position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,237 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 30.7% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 34,111 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,148,000 after purchasing an additional 8,016 shares in the last quarter. Central Securities Corp acquired a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the third quarter worth $12,073,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 84.3% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 18,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $1,616,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the third quarter worth $4,592,000. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

MKSI has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $215.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKSI traded down $8.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $141.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,187,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,906. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.66. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.56 and a fifty-two week high of $199.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 4.66.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $763.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.33 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 18.69%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 8.89%.

In related news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.99, for a total value of $44,997.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

