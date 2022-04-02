Griffin Asset Management Inc. Acquires 3,733 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 96,215 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,733 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lumen Technologies by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,377,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $239,678,000 after acquiring an additional 680,005 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,060,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,768,000 after buying an additional 5,433,554 shares in the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lifted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 10,467,339 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,365,000 after buying an additional 73,768 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,382,899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,084,000 after buying an additional 81,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lifted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 5,605,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,449,000 after buying an additional 52,593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LUMN stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.51. The company had a trading volume of 9,367,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,705,242. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.03 and a 200 day moving average of $12.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.00. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.31 and a 1-year high of $15.45.

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. Lumen Technologies had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 17.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.36%.

Several research firms have issued reports on LUMN. TheStreet raised Lumen Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut their price target on Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

